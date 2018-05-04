  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SOCIETY

Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Leslie asked: Planning on booking a summer or fall trip for me and my boyfriend. Should I buy travel insurance?

Answer 1:
I am a big believer in travel insurance if you are traveling abroad, but not so much for travel in the U.S. Here's why:

You should only insure for what you can't afford to pay yourself. Overseas, your health insurance is no good. So you need travel health insurance. You also need a way out of that country, sometimes quickly, to get quality care. That can run $50, 000 to $100,000 thousand dollars.

The right travel insurance covers that, too. Canceled and delayed trip coverage and lost baggage is nice and covered, too.
So... why not domestic travel? You can usually cancel your hotel and rental car reservations, so you are looking at the loss of your plane ticket. When you are buying your ticket, check the cost of the insurance offered by your airline. Often it is only $20 or so, that is worth buying.
Question 2:
Joseph asked: My father worked for a security company, but still has not been paid in full. How can he be paid for all the hours worked?

Answer 2:
Do you believe the companies do this kind of stuff? Unbelievable. Here in California, we are fortunate. The California Labor Commissioner's office does a great job of getting money for workers who were not paid. Go online and print out the forms. Good luck.

Here is a link to the California Labor Commissioner's Office.

Question 3:
Maureen asked: I am a member of an elderly-focused company and automatically started getting magazine offers. How can I stop getting them?

Answer 3:
It never work works to call the company, since the people sending out the magazine are usually a subcontractor. Your best bet is to go the Direct Marketing Association's mail preference service and ask for the magazines to be stopped. That usually works. Currently, it will cost $2 for the service and last 10 years.

Here is a link to the Direct Marketing Association's website.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernstravelair traveltravel tipsworkplace
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Government worker accused of espionage speaks out
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119
'Long, painful day' Neighbors describe Mill Valley shooting
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
Success comes for a pair of Visalia twins
Show More
20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Local celebrity chef admits robbing Orinda bank
More News