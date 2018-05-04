VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3413736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.

"Zombie-like" people doing drugs, bathrooms being used as toilets, needles littering seats -- these are just some of the reasons why BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."Watch the video above for a look at some incidents on trains and at stations and to find out what BART is doing about it.