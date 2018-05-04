VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --"Zombie-like" people doing drugs, bathrooms being used as toilets, needles littering seats -- these are just some of the reasons why BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."
