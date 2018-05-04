  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
EARTHQUAKE

Hawaii earthquakes: Several strike within minutes day after volcanic eruption

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. (WLS)

PAHOA, Hawaii --
A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate from their rural homes.

RELATED: Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know

The temblor was quickly followed by magnitudes 4.2, 3.6, 3.7, 3.0 and 3.3 quakes. They hit about 1.2 miles from Kapaahu and 17.8 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park. It all started at about 2:30 p.m. PST.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

VIDEO: Hawaii volcano eruption forces evacuations
EMBED More News Videos

Hawaii's Kilauea eruption caused evacuations for nearby homes.



The quakes come after a volcanic eruption Thursday, which spewed molten lava that chewed through forests and bubbled up on paved streets. One resident described the scene as "a curtain of fire."

Hawaii County Civil Defense says Friday's earthquake was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano. Officials say there's no tsunami threat to the Big Island.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



People reported to the Geological Survey's website that they felt light to moderate shaking from Friday's earthquake. It had a depth of 4.2 miles.

Some residents living near spattering lava in Hawaii are frustrated that they're not being allowed to go home.

RELATED: Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault

Hawaii County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods near the lava flow in the mostly rural Puna district of the Big Island. In addition to the danger from lava, civil defense officials are warning the public about high levels of sulfur dioxide.

Brad Stanfill says the lava is more than three miles from his house, but he's still not being allowed in. He wants go home to feed his pets and check on his property. He's concerned about reports of looting.

One woman angrily told police guarding Leilani Estates she was going into the area and they couldn't arrest her. She stormed past the police unopposed.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldprepare norcalevacuationvolcanoHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hawaii volcano eruption forces evacuations
Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, county issues evacuations
EARTHQUAKE
Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood
Volcanic eruption endangers homes, lives in Hawaii
5.0 quake shakes Hawaii after hundreds of small quakes
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
More earthquake
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119
'Long, painful day' Neighbors describe Mill Valley shooting
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
Success comes for a pair of Visalia twins
Show More
20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
More News