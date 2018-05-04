PAHOA, Hawaii --A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate from their rural homes.
The temblor was quickly followed by magnitudes 4.2, 3.6, 3.7, 3.0 and 3.3 quakes. They hit about 1.2 miles from Kapaahu and 17.8 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park. It all started at about 2:30 p.m. PST.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quakes come after a volcanic eruption Thursday, which spewed molten lava that chewed through forests and bubbled up on paved streets. One resident described the scene as "a curtain of fire."
Hawaii County Civil Defense says Friday's earthquake was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano. Officials say there's no tsunami threat to the Big Island.
People reported to the Geological Survey's website that they felt light to moderate shaking from Friday's earthquake. It had a depth of 4.2 miles.
Some residents living near spattering lava in Hawaii are frustrated that they're not being allowed to go home.
Hawaii County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods near the lava flow in the mostly rural Puna district of the Big Island. In addition to the danger from lava, civil defense officials are warning the public about high levels of sulfur dioxide.
Brad Stanfill says the lava is more than three miles from his house, but he's still not being allowed in. He wants go home to feed his pets and check on his property. He's concerned about reports of looting.
One woman angrily told police guarding Leilani Estates she was going into the area and they couldn't arrest her. She stormed past the police unopposed.
