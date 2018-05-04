  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
California's economy is now world's 5th largest, surpassing United Kingdom

A California flag is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

California's economy is now the world's 5th largest, surpassing that of the United Kingdom, which shrunk slightly.

That's according to new data released today by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

California last had the world's fifth largest economy in 2002 but fell as low as 10th in 2012 following the Great Recession.
Since then, the largest U.S. state has added 2 million jobs and grown its GDP by $700 billion.
