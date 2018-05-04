  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
FOOD & DRINK

Piedmont Family Spa opens in Glenview

Piedmont Family Spa | Photo: Leon K./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a new way to relax and rejuvenate in the Glenview district. Located at 3810 Park Blvd. (between 13th & Beaumont avenues), Piedmont Family Spa is now offering acupuncture and other services.

With an assortment of professional treatments, guests learn to embrace simple luxuries and enhance their senses while relaxing, its website explains.

Services include rejuvenating treatments such as deep tissue massage, starting at $50 for 60 minutes, acupuncture ($75 for the initial visit) and foot reflexology, which starts at $35 for 60 minutes. (A full description of offerings is available here.)

Norma A., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, said "the location is nicely appointed, and the staff is professional and accommodating. I'm so happy with the experience that I booked another appointment this week for a friend and myself."

"So glad this place moved into the neighborhood," added Yelper Ryan O. "I've been twice already for reflexology and it was very relaxing and reasonably priced."

And K M. said, "this was my first time going and it was the best experience ever. My massage was everything. I truly loved the atmosphere and professionalism."

Piedmont Family Spa is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
The new trend in craft beers - turning them into whiskey
Pie lovers' paradise: The Pie Bar makes Glendale debut
New American eatery The Bear & Monarch debuts in FiDi hotel
Urban Ritual boba cafe opens in Hayes Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
'Long, painful day' Neighbors describe Mill Valley shooting
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
Success comes for a pair of Visalia twins
20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food
Show More
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
Local celebrity chef admits robbing Orinda bank
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cookiebar Creamery, Jade Chocolates
Petaluma dog recovers after getting stuck between sidewalk, home's foundation
More News