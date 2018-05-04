  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
GOLDEN STATE KILLER

20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'

On Friday, 20/20 is going to air a special on the 'Golden State Killer' where you'll hear from people Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is accused of directly affecting. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
On Friday, 20/20 is going to air a special on the "Golden State Killer," where you'll hear from people Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is accused of directly affecting. That includes some of his alleged victims, but also those who dedicated their lives to hunting him down.

VIDEO: 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
The former California police chief who fired suspected 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo said investigators told him DeAngelo had once planned to kill him.



The special will also focus on the history of the suspect and why it took so long to make an arrest in the case.

Watch 20/20 Friday night at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

