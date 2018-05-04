20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3423627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The former California police chief who fired suspected 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo said investigators told him DeAngelo had once planned to kill him.

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

On Friday, 20/20 is going to air a special on the "Golden State Killer," where you'll hear from people Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is accused of directly affecting. That includes some of his alleged victims, but also those who dedicated their lives to hunting him down.The special will also focus on the history of the suspect and why it took so long to make an arrest in the case.