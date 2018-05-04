20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --On Friday, 20/20 is going to air a special on the "Golden State Killer," where you'll hear from people Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is accused of directly affecting. That includes some of his alleged victims, but also those who dedicated their lives to hunting him down.
VIDEO: 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
The special will also focus on the history of the suspect and why it took so long to make an arrest in the case.
Watch 20/20 Friday night at 10 p.m. on ABC7.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade