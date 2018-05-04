Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose

San Jose is bracing for a busy weekend. Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and Sunday the Sharks play at The SAP Center in game 6 of round 2 of the playoffs.Those two events mean big crowds in the city and the festivities were already gearing up Friday night.For Sharks fans who couldn't make it to game 5 in Las Vegas, there was a viewing party at San Pedro Square Market.And on Story Road, vendors lined the sidewalk selling Mexican flags and other trinkets for people who plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.Although May 5 is not technically Mexican Independence Day, Silvia Morquecho said she's happy the holiday exists because it's a busy day of sales for her and selling is her livelihood. Josue Robles, who was securing a large Mexican flag in the bed of his pickup truck Friday afternoon, said Cinco de Mayo is day to show off his Mexican pride.The San Jose Police department is prepared for the large crowds and potential problems that can come with them. A spokesperson said special operations will be out in force with both plain-clothed and uniformed officers.The CHP is conducting a DUI checkpoint on Alum Rock Avenue, between Capitol Avenue and White Road, from 8pm Friday until 2am Saturday.CHP Officer Alicia Moreno said the goal is to not only get impaired drivers off the roads but to deter drunk driving and educate people.