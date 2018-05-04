  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
AIR TRAVEL

Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A United Airlines flight attendant is under investigation after passengers reported she was drunk on a flight.

WILLISTON, N.D. --
Authorities say a flight attendant accused of disrupting a flight from Denver to North Dakota was drunk.

Police in Williston, in northwestern North Dakota, say they received a call from airport officials before the Trans State Airlines flight landed Thursday afternoon that an occupant was intoxicated and had a medical condition. Police determined that the person was drunk and forwarded the investigation to the FBI.

RELATED: Southwest passengers on flight with deadly engine failure get money, travel vouchers


No further details have been released. A passenger tweeted that one boarding announcement was, "If your seatbelt isn't tight, you (expletive) up."

Trans States Airlines, a regional service provider for United Airlines, said reports of erratic behavior are being investigated and the flight attendant is being held off the job.

United Airlines said it is refunding air fare for passengers "as a gesture of goodwill."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUnited Airlinesflight attendantairplanebizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
JetBlue to deliver fresh NYC pizza by plane
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
NTSB footage shows how close Air Canada flight came to hitting jets at SFO
More air travel
SOCIETY
Native American brothers claim discrimination during college tour
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Government worker accused of espionage speaks out
More Society
Top Stories
Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
'Justify' wins Kentucky Derby
Warriors vs. Pelicans in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Native American brothers claim discrimination during college tour
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo: 'That's how you guard'
Juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video put on Snapchat
Show More
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
Teenage girl bitten by rattlesnake in Clayton
Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City
NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017: Report
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
More News