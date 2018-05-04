  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
EARTHQUAKE

Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors watched as the Earth split open and chunks of lava flew into the air. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
LEILANI ESTATES, Hawaii (KGO) --
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the Big Island of Hawaii as residential neighborhoods are evacuated due to ongoing eruptions from the Kilauea volcano.

The view from the sky is stunning, but at ground level the destruction is apparent as fissures open and lava shoots up to 100 feet into the sky. Some lava paths have torn through roads and residential areas of the island.

RELATED: Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know

A family who relocated to the Leilani Estates neighborhood from Santa Rosa following the North Bay fires shared video of the lava from their front driveway. They never expected to be in the path of a natural disaster again.

Accompanying earthquakes are registering at UC Berkeley's Seismology lab more than 2,000 miles away.

"The first event the magnitude five is here. It's this little piece," explains Dr. Peggy Hellweg, as she points to a seismic graph. Hellweg is a geophysicist with the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.

There've been a series of quakes with the largest so far happening Friday afternoon. The 6.9 magnitude quake's epicenter was in a closed section of Hawaii Volcanos National Park.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.


UC Berkeley's seismology equipment is tucked in a vault in the hills behind the Botanical Garden and it can detect sizable earthquakes worldwide.

"Our instruments can measure anything anywhere in the world that's magnitude 5 or 5.5 or greater," said Hellweg.

Kilauea has been active since the 1980's, but rarely threatens homes. Dr. Hellweg says it's hard to say when and where the lava flows will stop. "It's like honey. It takes a while to flow, but once you tip the bottle over it keeps on coming out for a while even if you tip it up a little bit," she explained.

Volcanos, like earthquakes, are hard to predict. Dr. Hellweg added, "Could something bigger come? Yes. Do we know? No."

Currently, toxic gas from lava and burning debris is the greatest concern. Some 18-hundred people have been evacuated
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldprepare norcalevacuationvolcanoHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hawaii volcano eruption forces evacuations
Hawaii earthquakes: Several strike day after volcanic eruption
Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, county issues evacuations
EARTHQUAKE
Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano
Volcanic eruption endangers homes, lives in Hawaii
Hawaii earthquakes: Several strike day after volcanic eruption
5.0 quake shakes Hawaii after hundreds of small quakes
More earthquake
Top Stories
Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
'Justify' wins Kentucky Derby
Warriors vs. Pelicans in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Native American brothers claim discrimination during college tour
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo: 'That's how you guard'
Juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video put on Snapchat
Show More
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
Teenage girl bitten by rattlesnake in Clayton
Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City
NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017: Report
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
More News