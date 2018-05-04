  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Oakland weekend: First Fridays, Cinco de Mayo, walking tours, more

Mercedes Martin of Tres Mercedes. | Photo: Oakland First Fridays/Facebook

By Hoodline
Celebrants are already gathering for First Fridays, but that's only one of many jewels in the crown that is your Oakland weekend..

This month, the celebration's theme is Art Is Woman, but attendees can also get some counseling on the fly at Sidewalk Talk. Later tonight, pop into the Interruption Show at All Out Comedy theater, or drop into Spice Monkey for The (Not So) Late Show at 10 p.m.

Tomorrow, join a free downtown walking tour to learn about Old Oakland's history and renaissance, then celebrate Mexican food and culture at Cinco de Mayo Play on The Bay and Complex Oakland.

On Sunday, continue the celebration by shopping vendors at the 5th Annual Reclaiming Cinco de Mayo, an event that's working to "counter the consumer-driven culture being built around the Battle of Puebla."

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Friday, May 4







Saturday, May 5







Sunday, May 6







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
