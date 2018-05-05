  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
KENTUCKY DERBY

Inexperience, rain in the forecast for Kentucky Derby

Curt Schuman of Louisville looks at a program before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --
Bob Baffert is seeking a fifth victory in the Kentucky Derby and he's got the favorite, too.

Justify is the early 7-2 favorite for Saturday's 144th Run for the Roses that features a full field of 20 colts. Baffert trains Justify, who has just three starts, and longshot Solomini.

Justify, along with undefeated Magnum Moon, didn't race as 2-year-olds. They'll be trying to disprove an old jinx: No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won without racing as a juvenile.

Todd Pletcher will saddle four horses: Audible, the co-third choice at 6-1, along with longshots Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.

History would be written if Ireland-based Mendelssohn pulls off a victory. No European colt has ever won the Derby.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain at various times Saturday. Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET.
