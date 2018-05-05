  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

Suspect arrested in string of sexual assaults in Berkeley

An attempted robbery suspect is seen in a surveillance camera image in Berkeley, Calif. on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
A parolee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several sexual assault offenses that occurred in Berkeley in April, police said Friday.

Alphonso McInnis, a Berkeley resident, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. in the 1900 block of University Avenue and booked into jail for the alleged sexual assaults and for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.

He allegedly grabbed a girl from behind in the 1500 block of Addison Street on April 19, covered her mouth and pressed a gun into her side before walking her into the side yard of a home and sexually assaulting her.

Then in the early morning hours of April 28, he allegedly attacked a University of California at Berkeley student in the vicinity of College Avenue and Channing Way, chasing her to a residence hall and used a handgun in an attempt to push her in between two buildings.

RELATED: UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes into dorms

She escaped and fled, according to police, but he allegedly chased her and a second physical struggle ensued at the entrance of Slottman Hall. The victim escaped a second time, and got to safety inside the hall.

The alleged struggle was caught on camera.

Based on the video evidence, investigators suspect that McInnis is responsible for both alleged offenses.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional video evidence of the alleged Addison Street assault to come forward and call the sex crimes detail at (510) 981-5716.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UC Berkeleyattempted robberycollege studentstudent safetycrimesurveillance videoarrestsexual assaultUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Inexperience, rain in the forecast for Kentucky Derby
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video put on Snapchat
Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo: 'That's how you guard'
Teenage girl bitten by rattlesnake in Clayton
Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City
NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017: Report
Show More
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
San Jose zoo asks for help naming baby lemur
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood
Trump now says he reimbursed lawyer for Stormy Daniels payment
More News