  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City

A gun buyback event is seen in Redwood City, Calif. on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
An anonymous gun buyback event was held in Redwood City as part of a countywide program initiated by citizens, sheriff's officials said.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier is expected to attend the event at 1402 Maple St. running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any individual can surrender firearms with no questions asked.

Those do so can receive as much as $100 cash for a handgun, shotgun or rifle, and up to $200 cash for an assault rifle, according to sheriff's officials.

A group of citizens from San Carlos, Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback," were a driving force behind gun buyback events in cities including San Carlos, Belmont, Burlingame, San Mateo and others.

"Every gun turned in is potentially one less gun stolen and used in a homicide; one less gun used in a suicide; one less gun accidentally shot by a child," Speier said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun buybackgunsgun safetypolicegun lawsjackie speierRedwood City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Inexperience, rain in the forecast for Kentucky Derby
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video put on Snapchat
Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo: 'That's how you guard'
Teenage girl bitten by rattlesnake in Clayton
NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017: Report
Bay Area friends of Martha Moxley disappointed in Kennedy cousin's new trial
Show More
San Jose zoo asks for help naming baby lemur
Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose
Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood
Trump now says he reimbursed lawyer for Stormy Daniels payment
Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119
More News