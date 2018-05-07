  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Bay Area LIFE: Outdoor workouts

5 simple moves to get you motivated and fit for summer! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
5 simple moves to get you motivated and fit for summer!

Push-ups:

Push-ups involve the triceps, shoulders, chest, back, and core. Place hands firmly on the ground, making sure your shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints form a straight line. Make sure your torso, hips, and legs are in alignment before lowering and raising your body.

Squats:
Squats involve the glutes, abdominals, quadriceps, and hamstrings. Start with your feet firmly balanced on the ground and legs wider than hip width apart. Push hips back and lower your body, as if sitting in a chair. While squatting, make sure your back is flat and your knees stay in line with your ankles.

Squats with loop resistance band:
Squats with resistance bands target the glutes and the inner and outer thigh muscles. Place the resistance band around both legs (above the knees) and proceed with the squat exercises.
Stationary Lunge:
Lunges involve the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, abdominals, and back muscles. Begin by standing with one leg in front of the other, making sure there is enough space between legs to establish stability. Drop your body straight down, keeping the knee behind the toe.

Moving Lunge:
From a standing position, step two to three feet forward with one leg and bend to create a 90-degree angle. Return to standing position and repeat with the other leg.

Sit-ups:

Sit-ups involve the hip flexors, abdominal muscles, lower-back, lower-leg muscles, and chest. Lie down on your back, bend legs, and place feet shoulder width apart. Place hands on the sides of your head and lift your entire upper body toward your knees. Slowly lower the upper body and repeat.

Crunches:
Crunches target and isolate the abdominal muscles and core. Lie down on your back, bend legs, and place feet shoulder width apart. Place hands on either side of your head and lift only the head and shoulder blades off the ground. Lower to starting position and repeat the exercise.

About Vanessa Wilkins:
Vanessa is an international fitness presenter and health coach who is well known for her outrageous cycling classes and fun, yet challenging, conditioning classes. Sweat, laugh, and get sore with her! You can find Vanessa online at Grokker, as well as at Bay Club San Francisco. Click here for more information on the Bay Club.
