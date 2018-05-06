360 VIDEO: 'How Weird Street Faire' brings colorful chaos to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A "disco ball inferno" erupted on Howard and 2nd streets in San Francisco drawing those with big personalities and colorful costumes out into the light for a romp in the sun.
The "How Wierd Street Faire" is an enigmatic happening that takes over several blocks of San Francisco each year. The organizers, The World Peace Through Technology Organization, have put on the fantastic festival for 19 years.
360 VIDEO: Jump inside the How Wierd Street Faire in San Francisco
It's an event that invites and even embraces the "weird," which has historically been the heart of San Francisco. Things that you don't normally see on a San Francisco street each day come to life in a new way. 2018's theme is "Disco Ball Inferno," and with a shiny flourish of glitter and glam -- the revelers of the Faire set phasers to fun.
A showcase of art, music, visual expression, and even more, the Faire brings together hundreds of people looking for that San Francisco spark that they know and love.
The event's website describes a longing for the past, and the art that typified it. "In the not too far away future, we shall harken back to a simpler time, a funkier time, a more colorful time. It was a time of bellbottoms and big collars. A time of big cars and bigger hair. A time when lava lamps lit the land, and rocks were pets. Remember when fun was really fun?"
Crowds danced, listened to music, viewed new works of art and created art themselves in the streets.
Watch the 360 video embedded above to go inside one of the most unique events in San Francisco.