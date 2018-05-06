Baby dies after dog mauling in Sherman Oaks, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, police said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES --
An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, police said.

The attack happened Saturday inside a home in the 14400 block of Benefit Street in Sherman Oaks.

The three-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police later announced the child had died.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of the baby," LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza with the Van Nuys Area wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends."

Police say there were three dogs of different breeds at the home. They were taken into custody and DNA samples were taken to determine which dog or dogs were responsible for the attack.

It was not immediately clear how the attack happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackbabyanimal attackLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warriors fly high in New Orleans winning 118 to 92, lead Pelicans 3-1 in NBA Playoff series
Officials say 26 homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
Season ends after San Jose Sharks lose to Vegas Knights
Neo-Nazi Senate candidate ejected from California GOP convention
Body found near San Joaquin River identified as missing Daly City boater
Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo: 'That's how you guard'
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample
Show More
Officer-involved shooting prompts street closures near downtown San Jose
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Harmony Juvenile Products recalls nearly 150,000 booster seats
Rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area
Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano
More News