  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Daily White House press briefing
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help audience member having seizure at comedy club

EMBED </>More Videos

Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

PHOENIX --
Real life doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong's instincts kicked in in the middle of a comedy performance.

Witnesses at a comedy club in Phoenix said Jeong jumped off stage to help a woman in the audience who appeared to be having a seizure on Saturday.

The former star of ABC's "Dr. Ken" stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived, then he returned back to the stage.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

In addition to "Dr. Ken," Jeong has also appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthcelebritymedicalmedical emergencyu.s. & worldcomedianArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
U2 fans line up early for big concert in San Jose
'American Idol' finds its final five competitors
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
Oakland weekend: First Fridays, Cinco de Mayo, walking tours, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands of UC employees on strike; campuses, medical centers remain open
WATCH LIVE: Daily White House press briefing
2 men injured in shooting at church in SF's Mission District
U2 fans line up early for big concert in San Jose
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
SJPD to release new details on officer-involved shooting
Police search for suspected Home Depot shoplifter after crash
Show More
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Man tries to set fire at motel to 'barbecue all the child molesters'
Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
Bay Area native in Hawaii forced to flee from lava flow
Warriors fly high in New Orleans winning 118 to 92, lead Pelicans 3-1 in NBA Playoff series
More News