VOLCANO

Bay Area native living in Hawaii among hundreds forced to flee from lava flow

The lava flow is intensifying from Kilauea Volcano. There are 26 homes that have been destroyed. Roughly 1,800 people have been forced to flee their homes.

By
PAHOA, Hawaii (KGO) --
The lava flow is intensifying from Kilauea Volcano. There are 26 homes that have now been destroyed. Roughly 1,800 people have been forced to flee their homes.

"All we can do is try to stay positive and think maybe our house will be spared," said Linda Watson, a Bay Area native who moved to the Big Island seven years ago.

RELATED: Volcanic eruption endangers homes, lives in Hawaii

Watson is an artist who has created many volcano-inspired works, but never did she imagine that her life would be put on hold by what's going on right now.

"A lot of people on social media who are criticizing all of us who had to evacuate saying, 'what did they expect? They live on a volcano.' Well you know, I was living on the San Andreas Fault," said Watson.

RELATED: Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano

The instability of Kilauea Volcano began Monday when a lava-filled crater collapsed.

RELATED: Hawaii shaken by 6.9 earthquake as Kilauea eruption threatens residential neighborhood

In addition to the lava that's gushing out of cracks on the ground, toxic sulfur dioxide is at lethal concentrations.

"There is no sign of slowing down. There were some pauses yesterday but it seems like there is a lot of magma under the ground," said Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense Administrato.

No telling how long this situation will continue. Hawaii tourism officials, meanwhile, are emphasizing that the threat is in a remote part of the Big Island on the eastern side, about 100 miles away from the resort areas.
