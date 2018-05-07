Study reveals flashy weddings increase divorce risk

ATLANTA (KGO) --A study claims couples who have flashy weddings are more likely to get divorced.
Research firm, Splendid Insights did a survey and found couples who spent more than $30,000 on their big day were more likely to worry about impressing their guests compared to couple who spent under $10,000.
VIDEO: SF woman has 'newfound faith in humanity' after United returns lost wedding rings
The Economist magazine did a feature story on the subject. The magazine points to a 2014 academic study of American marriages that found couples who planned a pricey spectacle were more likely to get divorced.
Click here for more stories and videos about weddings.
A study of American marriages found that couples who’d had flashier weddings were more likely to get divorced https://t.co/cad3MMNU6e From @1843mag— The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 7, 2018