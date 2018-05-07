  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Study reveals flashy weddings increase divorce risk

Couples who have flashy weddings or spend over $30,000 are more likely to get divorced than couples who spend less, according to a survey. (KGO-TV)

ATLANTA (KGO) --
A study claims couples who have flashy weddings are more likely to get divorced.

Research firm, Splendid Insights did a survey and found couples who spent more than $30,000 on their big day were more likely to worry about impressing their guests compared to couple who spent under $10,000.

The Economist magazine did a feature story on the subject. The magazine points to a 2014 academic study of American marriages that found couples who planned a pricey spectacle were more likely to get divorced.

