7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Jeep Wrangler line finished, Google launches Android for appliances, menu calorie counts now required

Jeep Wrangler (Shutterstock)

By
Jeep Wrangler stops production on current line

It's the end of an era for the current model Jeep Wrangler. The last Wrangler in what the company calls the "JK" line was just finished at a plant in Ohio.

The JK model has been in production for more than a decade.

Jeep fans, the Wrangler is not going away for good. Instead, a new "JL" model is on the production line now.

Jeep says the new Wrangler combines "tried-and-true features with updated design and materials." Jeep also says the Wrangler JL has new lights, including LED headlamps and taillamps.

Google launches Android Things

Just before Google's annual developer conference kicks off Tuesday, the company has a new tool - Android Things.

The platform is for developers who want to create smart devices, like refrigerators or robots.

Google says Android Things gives developers a trusted platform to build these connected devices, or IoT (Internet of Things). The company also says it helps cut down on the up-front costs involved in production of new ideas and inventions.

Any developer can use the tool, which is billed for "a wide variety of consumer, retail, and industrial applications."

Restaurant menu calorie counts

Starting today, chain restaurants must officially post calorie counts on their menus.

The requirement means the restaurants must post caloric information on menus and on menu boards in the restaurant.

In a statement from the FDA, Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., says Americans consume a third of their calories away from home.

He says studies have shown that customers choose items with fewer calories when the amounts are posted, and applauded those restaurants who are already in compliance with the new rules.

The regulations impact, among others, chain restaurants with 20 or more locations. Restaurants must also provide more detailed nutritional information when asked, such as levels of sodium, sugars, saturated fat, or protein in the menu item.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumercargoogleandroidrestaurantsfood
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Young homeowners finding the American dream
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cookiebar Creamery, Jade Chocolates
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
Bay Area singles take matchmaker to court
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
California's economy is now world's 5th largest
Consumer Catch-up: Blue Apron at Costco, Hulu allows offline viewing
Sole sister: Turkish Modern sells female-designed imports
Oakland shops prepare for Free Comic Book Day
More Business
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in San Lorenzo
UC employee strike prompts medical appointment cancellations
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
BART looks at plans to renovate stations, upgrade system
Rock climber rescued from El Capitan back in Bay Area
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to violent attack
East Bay Parks District issues snake season warning
3 picketers hit by vehicle during UC strike near UCLA
Show More
Police: Homeless man forces stranger to drive to KFC
Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect
Police search for suspected Home Depot shoplifter after crash
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Teen robbed at gunpoint in Palo Alto over the weekend
More News