  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
RACISM

VIDEO: 7-Eleven customer's rant against immigrants escalates into violent attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A 7-Eleven customer's rant escalated into a violent attack, and the victim's family is now worried, saying they haven't heard from him nearly a week later. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A 7-Eleven customer's rant escalated into a violent attack on a man, and the victim's family is now worried, saying they haven't heard from him in nearly a week.

An irate customer at the downtown Los Angeles store along 7th Street on May 1 was yelling at a clerk, prompting Myra Olvera to press record.

She said the clerk told the customer to wait until there was no line and then could heat up her food.

VIDEO: Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
EMBED More News Videos

A parking lot dispute in Santa Monica escalated into racial slurs and a physical confrontation between a man and woman that was captured on video.



"She just goes off on the cashier, telling her you're ugly, fat, hopefully you get deported," Olvera recalled.

Olvera said another customer near the door said, "Have some respect." That's when the woman launched into a swear-word-laden rant directed at him.

RELATED: Oakland woman says son was racially profiled at Whole Foods

Olvera and other customers stayed back near the register and did not intervene.

"I was afraid because we don't know, at this point, if they were going to pull out a gun or a weapon and try to shoot or, you know, stab someone," Olvera said.

The woman began shouting at the man to go back to Mexico.

"That's why ya'll mo****F***** family gets deported right mo****F***** now! I'm glad Donald Trump is president!" the woman is heard yelling.

VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface in Staples
EMBED More News Videos

A new video has surfaced of a worker in a Staples store wearing blackface that's gone viral after an ABC7 News report this past weekend.


The verbal assault then escalated into a physical fight.

Olvera said this all happened after the May Day March. She wondered if that contributed to the woman's rant against immigrants.

"I documented it, since I was not able to help out -- anyone in 7-Eleven at that moment. I'm like, 'OK, maybe this could help out," Olvera added.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Frankie Martinez. His sister told Eyewitness News that her brother suffers from anxiety, and although he has a cellphone, nobody has been able to reach him since the incident.

The concerned family said that they plan on filing a missing person's report on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismcaught on camera7-Elevenmissing personLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
Notes left on door of Berkeley's shuttered Elmwood cafe for owners
Burlingame Country Club suspended by U.S. Tennis Association over racism claims
More racism
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California
Thousands more UC workers join strike
Pres. Trump to make major announcement on Iran nuclear pact
Google Developers Conference kicks off today in Mountain View
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Apple inches closer to becoming first $1 trillion company
Show More
Warriors could eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
More News