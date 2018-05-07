EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3436765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Warriors came out strong to beat the Pelicans in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.

Stephen Curry talked with ABC7's Mindi Bach after the Golden State Warriors came out strong in Game 4 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night.

The Warriors have a chance to eliminate the New Orleans Pelicans from the playoffs Tuesday night.The Warriors routed the Pelicans yesterday in Game Four in New Orleans.For the first time this postseason, Steve Kerr started the so-called "Hamptons Five" lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Durant.The nickname came about from the recruiting visit the first four paid to Durant when he was a free agent.Kerr compared that lineup to one from his days with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls."Michael, Scottie, Kukoc, Rodman and Ron Harper. That's a lot of long rangy guys who can all handle the ball and make a play," Kerr said.After yesterday's game, coach Kerr said he would start the same "Hamptons Five" lineup in Game Five Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.