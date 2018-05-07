  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors get chance in Game 5 to eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answered questions ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors have a chance to eliminate the New Orleans Pelicans from the playoffs Tuesday night.

The Warriors routed the Pelicans yesterday in Game Four in New Orleans.

For the first time this postseason, Steve Kerr started the so-called "Hamptons Five" lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Durant.

VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks with Mindi Bach after Warriors win in Game 4
EMBED More News Videos

The Warriors came out strong to beat the Pelicans in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.



The nickname came about from the recruiting visit the first four paid to Durant when he was a free agent.

Kerr compared that lineup to one from his days with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

RELATED: Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo 'that's how you guard'

"Michael, Scottie, Kukoc, Rodman and Ron Harper. That's a lot of long rangy guys who can all handle the ball and make a play," Kerr said.

After yesterday's game, coach Kerr said he would start the same "Hamptons Five" lineup in Game Five Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Curry talked with ABC7's Mindi Bach after the Golden State Warriors came out strong in Game 4 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldNew Orleans PelicansOaklandLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
NBA playoff MVPs: Who's been the best of the best?
Warriors fly high in New Orleans winning 118 to 92, lead Pelicans 3-1 in NBA Playoff series
VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
NBA playoff MVPs: Who's been the best of the best?
George Springer 6-for-6 to tie Astros mark in 16-2 rout of A's
Athletics' Manaea faces Astros' McCullers in key matchup
Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California
Thousands more UC workers join strike
Pres. Trump to make major announcement on Iran nuclear pact
Google Developers Conference kicks off today in Mountain View
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Apple inches closer to becoming first $1 trillion company
Show More
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
More News