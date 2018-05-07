  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Wisconsin man eats his 30,000th Big Mac from McDonald's

Continuing a streak that began in 1972, a Wisconsin man extended his own world record and devoured his 30,000th Big Mac. (KABC)

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. --
Another day, another burger -- and one major McMilestone for one man.

Don Gorske, 64, recently downed his 30,000th Big Mac from McDonald's.

He's eaten at least one almost every day, since May 17, 1972.

The Wisconsin man has a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In case you're wondering, he says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal - and he weighs five pounds less than he did 5,000 Big Macs ago.

