  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
HOMELESS

Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Oakland is getting ready to move more homeless people into "Tuff Shed" shelters. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Oakland is getting ready to move more homeless people into "Tuff Shed" shelters.

Twenty temporary housing units have been set up at 27th and Northgate underneath Interstate 980.

There's room for 40 people and those living at the large homeless encampment nearby will be invited to move in.

RELATED: Oakland Tuff Sheds make dent in homeless problem

"This allows us to keep an unsheltered community which has formed bonds to come as a whole onto this new, safer, and much more supported space," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Those who aren't moved into the Tuff Sheds will be offered space at the Saint Vincent de Paul shelter.

The goal is that each resident who moves into a Tuff Shed will eventually find permanent employment and permanent housing.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on homelessness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomelesslibby schaafhousinghousing marketconstructionshelterOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Oakland Mayor announces new methods to combat litter
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
Gas line rupture at SF homeless shelter sends 14 to hospital
More homeless
REAL ESTATE
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Young homeowners finding the American dream
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rincon Hill
5 San Francisco apartments for $3,600/month
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California
Thousands more UC workers join strike
Pres. Trump to make major announcement on Iran nuclear pact
Google Developers Conference kicks off today in Mountain View
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Apple inches closer to becoming first $1 trillion company
Show More
Warriors could eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
More News