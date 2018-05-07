  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
FOODIE

Bay Area foodies nab James Beard Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Several Bay Area food professionals took home one of the top awards in that industry Monday night. (Photos by the James Beard Foundation)

by Brandon Behle
CHICAGO (KGO) --
Several Bay Area food professionals took home one of the top awards in that industry Monday night.

LIST: Bay Area restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation awards were handed out Monday night in Chicago and recognize the best in food, drink, wine, restaurant design, and food media in the United States.

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas of "B. Patisserie" in San Francisco were honored as the Best Bakers in the country.



Miljenko Grgich, from "Grgich Hills Estate" in Rutherford was named the top Bar Professional in the country.


Dominique Crenn of "Atelier Crenn" in San Francisco was honored as the Best Chef: West.



San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's restaurant and exhibition space, "In Situ" was honored for outstanding restaurant design. The space designed by Aidlin Darling Design describes itself as an exhibition restaurant that reimagines the traditional model of a restaurant and brings together "a revolving collection of culinary influencers, innovators, and icons to make their contributions accessible for greater public engagement."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodawardaward showsrestaurantrestaurantsfoodie callfoodiebay areau.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards
Newest Bay Area restaurants honored in 2018 Michelin Guide
FOODIE
JetBlue to deliver fresh NYC pizza by plane
Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors
Heinz likely to debut mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise
Cannabis connoisseurs pairing wine with weed
More foodie
FOOD & DRINK
Mexico's spicy wet sandwich, the torta ahogada
Hong Kong-style cafe opens in Ingleside
Wisconsin man eats his 30,000th Big Mac
Oakland's top 4 Burmese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in San Lorenzo
Medical appointments cancelled due to UCSF hospital worker strike
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Pleasant Hill students return from dance to find cars burglarized
Bay Area counties offering new features to help voters
Possible solution for Benzene pollution in Fountaingrove water pipes
Show More
Warriors could eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs
Consumer Catch-up: Google launches Android for appliances, menu calorie counts now required
Rock climber rescued from El Capitan back in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Celebrities walk 'heavenly' red carpet at Met Gala
VIDEO: What to do if a rattlesnake bites you
More News