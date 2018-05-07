Bay Area foodies nab James Beard Awards

CHICAGO (KGO) --Several Bay Area food professionals took home one of the top awards in that industry Monday night.
LIST: Bay Area restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation awards were handed out Monday night in Chicago and recognize the best in food, drink, wine, restaurant design, and food media in the United States.
Belinda Leong and Michel Suas of "B. Patisserie" in San Francisco were honored as the Best Bakers in the country.
Miljenko Grgich, from "Grgich Hills Estate" in Rutherford was named the top Bar Professional in the country.
The winner of the Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional award is Miljenko Grgich of @GrgichHills #jbfa— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018
Dominique Crenn of "Atelier Crenn" in San Francisco was honored as the Best Chef: West.
"I want all of you guys to stand up and repeat after me: 'I rise for equality, for humanity, and Mother Earth.'"–@dominiquecrenn, 2018 #jbfa winner for Best Chef: West to the Beard Award audience pic.twitter.com/GAhmNWHIEo— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's restaurant and exhibition space, "In Situ" was honored for outstanding restaurant design. The space designed by Aidlin Darling Design describes itself as an exhibition restaurant that reimagines the traditional model of a restaurant and brings together "a revolving collection of culinary influencers, innovators, and icons to make their contributions accessible for greater public engagement."