Bay Area counties offering new features to help voters

Some Bay Area counties and ABC7 News are offering new features to help voters. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Voters in California should start receiving mail-in ballots for the June 5 primary, signaling the start of the home stretch before the election.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race

San Francisco officially opened its voting center at City Hall on Monday. Voters can come here through Election Day to pick up a ballot in their language, drop off their mail-in ballots or use voting equipment that supports people with sight or mobility issues.

"We expanded the voting center starting in 2016 'cause we expected to have a higher turnout here at City Hall of people using the voting center. We're just maintaining that structure to go forward," San Francisco Elections Chief John Arntz said.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Jose mayor's race

Four years ago, our last non-presidential election, only a quarter of California's registered voters cast a ballot in the June primary.

The state is trying to boost participation this time by replacing neighborhood polling places with "one-stop vote centers."

San Mateo and Napa are two of the five counties in the pilot program, which includes automatically sending a mail-in ballot to every voter.

ABC7 News is your resource as you make your choices in key local races.

Click here to watch a video message from each of the eight candidates hoping to become San Francisco's mayor. Each also answered a questionnaire addressing some of the city's most pressing issues.

Click here to learn more about the candidates from the San Francisco District 8 supervisor's race.

Click here to meet the candidates from San Jose's mayoral race and click here for the San Jose City Council race candidates.
