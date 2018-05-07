  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
FOOD & DRINK

Hong Kong-style cafe opens in Ingleside

Photo: K K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hong Kong-style eatery has opened across the street from City College of San Francisco. Called Orchids Cafe, the new addition is located at 1031 Ocean Ave. (between Harold and Lee avenues) in Ingleside.

Diners can expect complimentary hot tea to accompany dishes like the salted egg and prawn fried rice, oxtail in red wine sauce and baked seafood over fried rice. Note: there is a $25 minimum for credit card purchases.

Orchids Cafe has earned an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

"I've been craving baked rice dishes since my trip to Hong Kong and Cafe Orchids really hit the spot," said Natalie L. "Usually places have too much rice and not enough cream, but this place got it just right. It was so good I ordered another two to go to bring back to my parents! Their soup dumplings are so juicy with a satisfying pop without burning my mouth with molten lava."

"Simple menu. Delicious food. Reasonably priced. Nice interior. Friendly staff," Yelper Shirlene K. summarized of the new spot on April 17.

"I had the baked pork chop with spaghetti," she said. "It was delicious and unlike at other restaurants, there's actually enough sauce to cover the spaghetti all the way through."

Orchids Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Mexico's spicy wet sandwich, the torta ahogada
Bay Area foodies nab James Beard Awards
Wisconsin man eats his 30,000th Big Mac
Oakland's top 4 Burmese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Warriors could eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
1 dead, 4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in San Lorenzo
Show More
Medical appointments cancelled due to UCSF hospital worker strike
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
Warriors look to close out Pelicans
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Pleasant Hill students return from dance to find cars burglarized
More News