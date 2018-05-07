  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
HEALTH & FITNESS

Shear vintage: Old Mission Barbershop debuts

Photo: Old Mission Barbershop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Time for a trim? A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Old Mission Barbershop, the newcomer is located at 2485 Mission St. (between 21st and 20th streets).

The new arrival features exposed brick walls and vintage copper-plated barber chairs. Appointments can be made online at its website, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, earning a five-star rating out of five Yelp reviews.

"Been going to Omar (owner) for the last couple of years," said Alejandro L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 27. "Always has been a phenomenal experience. He's very skilled and cuts so well that I often receive compliments after a fresh cut. On top of that, he's a good guy and a people person. Best barber I've had."

"Best barbershop in SF," said Yelper j j.. "Omar is the greatest barber I've ever had and has put his heart and soul in this place. The barbers there are attentive, super friendly and will give you not only a flawless hairstyle but most importantly a modern one. They always give me good tips to style my hair afterwards too."

Old Mission Barbershop is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Bay Area LIFE: Outdoor workouts
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
Tomorrow: 14th Annual Richmond Community Health Festival
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Beyond the monthly payment: The true cost of owning a car
Warriors could eliminate Pelicans in NBA Playoffs
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
Mandatory solar panels on deck for California
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
1 dead, 4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in San Lorenzo
Show More
Medical appointments cancelled due to UCSF hospital worker strike
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
Warriors look to close out Pelicans
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Pleasant Hill students return from dance to find cars burglarized
More News