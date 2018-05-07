  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns amid physical assault allegations

New York's Attorney General has abruptly resigned amid allegations of physical assault. Eric Schneiderman's resignation came just a few hours after the New Yorker reported that four women accused him of physically assaulting them. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New York's Attorney General has abruptly resigned amid allegations of physical assault.

Eric Schneiderman's resignation came just a few hours after the New Yorker reported that four women accused him of physically assaulting them.

As New York's top attorney, Eric Schneiderman has taken on President Trump and Harvey Weinstein -- efforts that have now come to an abrupt end with his resignation. Schneiderman has been accused of choking, slapping and hitting women with whom he has been intimately involved.

Although Schneiderman denies the allegations, instead describing his behavior as "role-playing" and part of "consensual sexual activity", New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for his resignation.

In a statement, Schneiderman wrote: While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office.

"There's a lot of victim blaming when victims want to come out." said Melissa Bergson, program director for the San Francisco domestic violence agency, La Casa de las Madres.

Bergson applauds the women who came forward in the New Yorker article that detailed the allegations.

"It's bringing the issue into light and hopefully more people will feel comfortable talking about domestic and intimate partner violence," said Bergson.

Michelle Barish, one of Schneiderman's accusers quoted in the New Yorker, tweeted: "After the most difficult month of my life-I spoke up. For my daughter and for all women."
