Google Developers Conference kicks off today in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --Google is taking over Shoreline Amphitheater this week for its annual developers conference.
CEO Sundar Pichai will be giving the Google keynote at 10 a.m. He's not expected to emphasize privacy or data security concerns but could give parents new tools to manage how kids access video and other material on different devices. Artificial intelligence is also expected to be in the spotlight.
Google Assistant could get some new abilities to handle tasks such as restaurant reservations without the human hand holding. Google may also update its Android mobile operating system, improve Google Maps, and push further into augmented reality technology.
Activist groups UltraViolet and CREDO are planning a protest. They are going to deliver a petition with more than 100-thousand signatures demanding the tech company remove what it calls its "fake, anti-abortion clinic" Google search ads. The protesters are also holding a massive light projection tonight at 9 P.M. at various locations around Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.
Click here for more details on Google's 3-day Developers Conference.
Click here for more stories on Google.