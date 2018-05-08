SOCIETY

Thousands more UC workers join strike

Workers strike at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
Thousands more UC workers are set to strike today, putting surgeries and appointments on hold at UC medical centers.

A massive strike by University of California has entered its second day. Hundreds of surgeries and thousands of appointments cancelled at UC medical centers this week.

Hundreds of people walk off the job when this strike started early yesterday morning and even more will be on the picket line today.

UC service employees are fighting for higher wages and better benefits. Nurses are joining in the strike today, along with patient care techs picketing in solidarity with the service workers. At least 300 surgeries and more than 1,200 appointments and procedures have been canceled this week. Replacement nurses have been brought in for urgent care and labor and delivery.


Senator Kamala Harris says she won't cross the picket line. She has cancelled her speech at this Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley.

The strike scheduled to last for three days; UC officials say they will welcome workers back on Thursday when this is over.

