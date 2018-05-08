APPLE

Apple inches closer to becoming first $1 trillion company

Apple is on the verge of becoming the first American company to reach a market value of $1 trillion. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple is on the verge of becoming the first American company to reach a market value of $1 trillion.

Apple's stock rose 13-percent this month, thanks to a better than expected earnings report. It's market value increased even more after Warren Buffet announced he bought 75 million additional Apple shares in the first quarter.

From the Apple I to the iMac to the Apple Watch, here is a look at Apple's history.



The company hit an all-time high on Monday with a value of about $940 billion.

By comparison, Alphabet, Google's parent company, is worth about $750 billion. Facebook is around $515 billion.

