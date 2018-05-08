SPORTS

Mom tackles CTE issue to protect kids from brain injury

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Archie has been leading efforts to limit tackle football to kids over the age of 12 to protect them from the possibility of brain injury. (KABC)

By
Los Angeles, Calif --
The fear of brain injuries related to football is a hot issue parents are trying to tackle.

"Kids' rights, especially in sports were lagging behind everybody," said Kim Archie, the creator of the National Cheer safety foundation.

Sports Illustrated called Kim Archie the "Erin Brockovic with a neurologist grasp of traumatic brain injuries"

"I have the unique perspective on the issue of football. I have 8,000 hours of research on football helmets and their design. I have interviewed over 1,000 former NFL players and know their playing and medical history," Archie said.

Four years ago Archie lost her 24-year-old son to a motorcycle accident.

When Boston University learned she wanted his brain scanned for CTE, they thought it was simply a grieving mother. But his brain did have CTE even though he stopped playing football at age 15.

"It was shocking. Not only did he have CTE, he had brain damage," Archie said.

Today there's no data on the testing of youth football helmets.

Archie points out there are more regulations on an NFL Halloween costume then there are on a youth helmet where kids take repetitive hits.

In April, the bill to limit kids from playing tackle football until the age of 12 was pulled back by Assembly members. A Northern California group got the support of over 130,000 parents in the youth-football community.

"We defeated the bill, said Joe Rafter - who helped organize the opposition. "We saved youth football. We protected our right to continue to choose as parents what sports our children play," he added.

Boston University studied the brains of 211 athletes with CTE. They determined if you play tackle football before the age of 12, you enhance your chances of CTE and brain disorders by 13 years.

"It's more data to suggest kids should put off playing tackle football until they're more mature - when they're not in this period of rapid brain growth," said Dr. Anne McKee, of the Boston University CTE Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballchildren's healthBurbank
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Joe Thornton willing to take one-year deal to return to Sharks
Preliminary trial for 49ers' Reuben Foster set for May 17
49ers' Foster enters not guilty plea to felony domestic violence
NBA playoff MVPs: Who has been the best of the best?
NFLPA files two claims on behalf of Eric Reid, players' protest rights
More Sports
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Students put on lockdown after emergency at East Bay high school pool
Thousands more UC workers join strike
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Judge Aaron Persky breaks silence amid recall effort
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Show More
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US
Lemons bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
NBA playoff MVPs: Who has been the best of the best?
Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches
More News