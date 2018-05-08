VOLCANO

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Lava from Hawaii volcano swallows car

Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PAHOA, Hawaii --
Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car.

The video shows a mountain of lava building, with flames shooting up from underneath, as it moves across a road before it completely covers a parked car.

VIDEO: Former Bay Area residents chased from their home by Hawaii volcano
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's big island are still under mandatory evacuation orders. They are now facing a triple threat of natural disasters; earthquakes, volcanic activity and toxic gas.



Officials said two new cracks of spewing lava are threatening homes near the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

At least 35 buildings have already been destroyed.

VIDEO: Bay Area native living in Hawaii among hundreds forced to flee from lava flow
The lava flow is intensifying from Kilauea Volcano. There are 26 homes that have been destroyed. Roughly 1,800 people have been forced to flee their homes.



On Tuesday, people who live in the area were allowed on their properties from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they must be prepared to leave at any moment.

Police arrested two people who refused to stop at a roadblock outside the burning community.

(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
