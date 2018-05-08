CHILD INJURED

7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds

Authorities said the overthrown softball struck McKenna Hovenga and her mom, Kassy, as they watched the game Wednesday in Shell Rock. (Credit: Healing for McKenna via Facebook)

ROCHESTER, Minn. --
A 7-week-old baby is being treated for skull fractures and brain bleeds after she was hit in the head by a softball while watching her father play in northeastern Iowa.

Authorities said the overthrown softball struck McKenna Hovenga and her mom, Kassy, as they watched the game Wednesday in Shell Rock.

McKenna's father, Lee Hovenga, was in the game.

According to the Facebook page, "Healing for McKenna" McKenna was nursing behind the fence in the stands on the third-base line when she got hit.



McKenna was taken to a local hospital then flown to St. Mary's Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

After 48 hours without a seizure, doctors have started to wean McKenna off her seizure medication.

A neurologist told the family that McKenna's brain activity is calming down.



Even though this is a tough time for the family, they're trying to stay positive.

"Thank you everyone soooo much for everything!!!! My heart is empty because of McKenna, but then I see all the support and love we have coming in and it floods with hope," Kassy wrote on Facebook.

Those who wish to donate can do so McKenna's YouCaring site.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
