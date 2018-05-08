ALLERGIES

Incredible video shows pollen storm in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Proof of pollen problem in Millville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, N.J. --
If you think the pollen problem here in the Bay Area is bad, check out this video from New Jersey. You'll feel a sneeze coming on just from watching the clip!

Jennifer Henderson says her husband Eric was at work on Monday in Cumberland County when he decided to tap a tree with his digger loader.

Once the machine tapped the tree - it's a pollen storm!

VIDEO: How pollen affects your health
EMBED More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



The video was taken off Cedar Lane in Millville.

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

RELATED: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Allergies

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and cleaning your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newspollenallergiesu.s. & worldhealthNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How pollen affects your health
ALLERGIES
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
How pollen affects your health
Bay Area company testing treatment to reverse peanut allergies
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
More allergies
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Santa Cruz water saving measures adopted after below average rainfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Students put on lockdown after emergency at East Bay high school pool
Thousands more UC workers join strike
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Judge Aaron Persky breaks silence amid recall effort
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Show More
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US
Lemons bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
NBA playoff MVPs: Who has been the best of the best?
Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches
More News