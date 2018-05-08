7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Google Assistant calls, gas prices rising, DISH telemarketing payout

This is an undated image of a sign near Google's complex in Mountain View, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
Google Assistant will make calls

Google's Assistant will soon be able to make calls for you.

Google announced the technology, called Google Duplex, at the tech giant's annual developer conference today. It will use artificial intelligence, or AI, to call businesses for appointments and other tasks.

Google demonstrated two calls - one setting up a hair appointment and another confirming a restaurant reservation. The human-sounding automated voice even used conversation fillers like pauses, "ums", and "mmm-hmms" to sound more natural.

Oil prices on the rise

Potential bad news for Bay Area drivers; for the first time in three and a half years, U.S. oil prices top $70 a barrel.

Analysts say prices are rising because of strong demand and limits on production. There are also concerns that oil exports from Iran may fall, since President Trump announced the U.S. is pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Higher oil prices are expected to drive up costs for the summer driving season. GasBuddy.com says the current average for a gallon of gas in California is $3.63. That's compared to a national average of about $2.82 per gallon.

Have you thought about ditching your car altogether? Make sure to check out Michael Finney's investigation into the true costs of owning a car here.

DISH Network lawsuit payout

If DISH Network telemarketers called you while your number was on the Do Not Call list in 2010 - 2011, you may be eligible for a payout of $1,200.

A judge in North Carolina ruled the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making more than 51 thousand unwanted calls during that time period.

The judge ordered DISH to make the payments to 18,066 people who received those calls. Check to see if your phone number is on the eligible list here.

The deadline to file a claim is June 18.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

