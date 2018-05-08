TRAFFIC

Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US

In a recent study by a consumer website, Highway 99 was named the most dangerous roadway in the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
In a recent study by a consumer website, Highway 99 was named the most dangerous roadway in the United States.

The stretch of highway through Fresno was the deadliest section with 34 fatal accidents.

Despite being a relatively short highway in comparison to others on the list, Highway 99 had the most fatal accidents per 100 miles of any other roadway in the nation.

The central valley highway was also named the darkest highway in the U.S. when it came to available lighting and ranked second to worst in drunk driving accidents behind Interstate 45 in Texas.

