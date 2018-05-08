EDUCATION

Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches

School accused of throwing away lunches. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Some students at a Wisconsin high school claim staff not only denied them food because they didn't have money in their accounts, but even went as far as tossing their food in the trash.

The superintendent says the Stanley-Boyd School District has been cracking down on lunch accounts that hit zero, but denies food was trashed.
He claims the school instead offers those students an alternative lunch.

Parents say they plan to confront the school board at its next meeting on May 28th.
