POLITICS

Former California Governor George Deukmejian has died

FILE: Former California Gov. George Deukmejian (1996) (Bob Galbraith)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
Former California Governor George Deukmejian has died at 89 years old. Deukmejian, a Republican, served as the 35th Governor of California from 1983 to 1991.

Deukmejian was born June 6, 1928, in New York, not far from the state capital of Albany. After earning his law degree at St. John's University, Deukmejian was drafted into the US Army, where he was assigned legal duty.

After ending his service, Deukmejian returned to the US and established a law practice in Southern California.

Deukmejian was elected to the Assembly in 1962 and served in the lower chamber until 1967. That year, the voters of Los Angeles sent him to the State Senate where he would serve until 1979. He followed that up by serving as the State Attorney General from 1979 to 1983.

Deukmejian was elected Governor in 1983, defeating Democrat Michael Curb, who served as Lieutenant Governor under Jerry Brown. Deukmejian would go on to serve two terms. The California State Library lists his accomplishments as promoting sound economic policies that led to the creation of more than 2.8 million new jobs, making education a priority for the state and creating a workfare program.

Deukmejian was also notable for being the state's first governor of Armenian descent.

Since serving as Governor, Deukmejian remained active in the community, particularly around his home in Long Beach.

Deukmejian is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Gloria May. The couple had two daughters and one son together.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniagovernorfamous deathfamous deathsobituaryCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Trump announces US will exit nuclear accord with Iran
Pres. Trump to make major announcement on Iran nuclear pact
More Politics
Top Stories
UC workers strike continues for second day
Students put on lockdown after emergency at East Bay high school pool
Judge Aaron Persky breaks silence amid recall effort
Thousands more UC workers join strike
Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
SF's Museum of Ice Cream extending its run through the summer
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Warriors to face off against Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
Show More
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Iran president: Uranium enrichment may resume if deal fails
Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US
Lemons bring hope back to residents burned out by North Bay Fires
More News