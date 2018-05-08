  • BREAKING NEWS Officials: 15-year-old student dead after being found unresponsive in East Bay high school pool
Texas family says Samsung washing machine exploded

Washing machine explodes in Texas family's home (KTRK)

IRVING, Texas --
A north Texas family says their washing machine exploded over the weekend.

Faisal Nuree says his wife put a mattress pad into their Samsung top loader on Saturday and a short while later it exploded, with metal flying everywhere.

"It was a boom sound, and my wife thought maybe something fell from the sky," he said. "We came here and saw what happened. It completely blew up."

The family learned the machine was part of a big recall two years ago. Several people were injured by exploding Samsung washers.

The couple says they never received a recall notice. Samsung is reportedly in touch with the family.

If you want to check to see if your appliances are under recall, visit this link.

