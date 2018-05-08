What can you get for $2,800 in San Francisco, right now?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment on a budget of $2,800/month.
For comparison, the median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment this month is $3,470. (Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.)
1311 La Playa St. (Outer Sunset)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1311 La Playa St., steps away from the end of the N-Judah line.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light, but animals are not welcome. The building offers storage and outdoor space.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
2415 Van Ness Ave., #502 (Cow Hollow)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2415 Van Ness Ave. that's also going for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Pets are not permitted. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, built-in storage features, an eat-in kitchen, closet space, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
3053 Pine St., #101 (Western Addition)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3053 Pine St. It's listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, carpeted floors, generous closet space, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
480 Potrero Ave. (Mission)
Located at 480 Potrero Ave., this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is listed for $2,800/month.
The future tenant will get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a deck, a kitchen island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet guardians, take comfort: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
1045 Mission St., #247 (SoMa)
Finally, check out this 435-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1045 Mission St. that's listed for $2,767/month.
The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and concierge service. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
