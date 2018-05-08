Cow Hollow golfwear store installs mural depicting city courses

A new mural outside a Cow Hollow golf shop revisits some of the sport's most celebrated moments in San Francisco.
The mural, "Golf in the City," was painted by North Carolina-based artist Dave Baysden, said Jason Yip, owner of State Apparel. "Through the magic of Instagram, we noticed his work, particularly his illustrations of major golf tournaments."
As we previously reported, Yip founded his golfwear company in 2013, opening the 3108 Fillmore St. (and Pixley) location last September. The shop carries a full line of golf apparel and has an indoor driving range.
"The mural is a gift to the Cow Hollow/Marina neighborhood to keep golf in our daily life," Yip said. "It features five golf courses in San Francisco and historic moments at some of the courses."
Yip said walking past the mural reminds passers-by of the resources and opportunities available in the city.
After six days of work, Baysden completed the installation on April 27. "Met some incredibly nice people and had a blast painting in San Francisco," he posted on his Instagram page.
"The week David was here painting, he said he was approached by so many friendly people asking about his work, where he's from, and complimenting him on the mural," Yip said.
"Since we opened, we've been considering ways to make the exterior stand out and representative of our retail concept," Yip said.
The mural depicts Sharp Park Golf Course in Pacifica, TPC Harding Park and Olympic Club with a view of Lake Merced, Lincoln Park, and the Presidio Golf Course.
The section devoted to TPC Harding Park commemorates the 2005 World Golf Championship, where Tiger Woods defeated John Daly in a playoff.
A lower portion of the mural promotes the First Tee Program, a youth development organization that uses golf as a point of departure for teaching life skills.
The program has locations at TPC Harding Park, Visitacion Valley Middle School and the Golden Gate Park Golf Course.
The mural also shows trophies of major golf championships coming to San Francisco in the near future, while Lincoln Park on the front of the building puts "famous views of the Golden Gate Bridge" on display, Yip said.
