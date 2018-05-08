Bay Area Iranian Americans react to President Trump's withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal

It's the beginning of the end of the U.S. involvement in the Iran Nuclear deal. President Trump, as expected announced the United States is withdrawing from the 2015 accord.He put a pen to his promise, signing a Presidential memorandum withdrawing from the 2015 Iran Nuclear agreement, a key foreign policy of the Obama administration. "This was a horribly one-sided deal that should never, ever have been made," the president said.The accord had lifted some economic penalties and sanctions in return for Iran backing off its nuclear ambitions. President Trump says the highest level of sanctions will now be imposed.Some Bay Area Iranian Americans who've been pushing for regime change in their homeland, believe today's announcement is a step in the right direction.Hamid Azimi is with The Iranian American Community of Northern California.He says, "What's really important for both the people of the United States and the people of Iran is that international political and economic pressure is maintained on the Iranian regime so that the national security of the U.S. is protected and the people of Iran get the international support they need."But professor Abbas Milani, Director of Iranian Studies at Stanford calls withdrawing from the accord a very bad policy decision. he believes it will strengthen hardliners in Iran. He says this is the argument they'll make, "I told you so, I told you, you can't trust the United States. I told you they would walk away from this deal, so Iran's got bragging rights, the conservatives get bragging rights. "President Trump warned the other nations that are part of the accord including France and Germany that they, too could be punished if they help Iran. The Iranian government's response was to accuse President Trump of engaging in "psychological warfare."