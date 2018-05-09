Hazmat situation in San Jose after patient flown in on medical helicopter

San Jose firefighters were called to Valley Medical Center at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday for a possible hazmat situation and to help hospital workers with the decontamination procedure.This all started a patient was flown in on a medical helicopter. Firefighters contacted the patient's employer to figure out what substance he and the medical staff was exposed to. The patient and staff were isolated."We were able to determine that it was just stuff that needed to be decontaminated with soap and water and we were able to do that with the assistance of Valley Medical Center personnel and get their patient cleaned up or get their personnel cleaned up," said San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier.The helipad was shut down as they worked on getting the helicopter decontaminated. Everything is now operating normally for the helipad and emergency room.Other than the injuries the patient sustained in the initial incident, no one else was injured.