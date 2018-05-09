Owner recovers pug stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There is big relief for a heartbroken dog owner in San Francisco. She's found her stolen pug.
Stephanie Lee had been searching for Phyllo since late last month when someone stole him from outside Whole Foods on Market Street.
A woman who saw the story on the news thought she spotted the dog, and contacted Lee. Lee discovered that Phyllo had been sold and was in Oakland.
She took him to the vet and he seems just fine.
