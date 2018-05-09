  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SOCIETY

Osteoporosis drug may help treat male-pattern baldness

A drug designed to treat osteoporosis may help treat hair loss and it's being considered a possible breakthrough for bald people. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A drug designed to treat osteoporosis may help treat hair loss and it's being considered a possible breakthrough for bald people.

Currently, Rogaine and Propecia are available for treating male-pattern baldness. Both have side effects and often produce disappointing results.

The University of Manchester said it has conducted successful experiments using hair follicles and the next step will be a clinical trial to see if the the drug is effective and safe.
