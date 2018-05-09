  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

New York parents accused of faking son's cancer for donations

Diana Williams has more on the couple accused of faking their son's cancer.

SYRACUSE, New York --
Police say a central New York couple pretended their 9-year-old son had blood cancer in order to solicit money from sympathetic donors, even receiving an invite to Syracuse University football practice from the ruse.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office says the Port Byron couple were charged with scheme to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child on Friday. Authorities say the couple faked the story of their son having Hodgkin lymphoma and set up a GoFundMe page that raised over $3,000 in donations.

The family was also invited to an SU practice in August 2017, where they met with athletes and coaches.

GoFundMe said in a Monday statement that anyone who donated to the campaign will have their money refunded.
