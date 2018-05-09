Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime

A soldier trying to get home in time for the birth of his daughter had to settle for watching from afar.A fellow traveler captured the bittersweet moment as National Guardsman Brooks Lindsey sat with his eyes glued to his phone at the Dallas airport.After his flight was delayed, his mom called him via FaceTime so he could watch his wife deliver their baby at a Mississippi hospital.The entire airport terminal erupted in cheers when they heard the sound of the newborn crying.The new dad finally made it home later that same day to meet little Mille Fritz Anne Lindsey.He was able to spend four days with his daughter before returning to his unit.