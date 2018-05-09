It's part of a special exhibition at the London museum ahead of their wedding on May 19, 2018.
The couple's waxworks are dressed in the outfits they wore when they announced their engagement to the world.
If you're not going to the wedding , you can still party. Madame Tussauds says the first chance to see the exhibit will be on the night before their wedding.
You can take photos and hang out with this version of the royal couple.
